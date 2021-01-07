Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $163.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

