Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 513.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000.

Shares of SH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 8,558,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

