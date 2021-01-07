Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,684,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,651,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.09. The company has a market cap of $346.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

