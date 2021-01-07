Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading 5% Higher

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.58. 10,371,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,317,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

