Loopring Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 122.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $453.44 million and $220.34 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,606,016 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

