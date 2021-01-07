LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 12.3%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s share price was up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,409,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 871,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $268.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

