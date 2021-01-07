LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.23

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.23 and last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 4390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $44,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,407.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,751 shares of company stock worth $13,488,178. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

