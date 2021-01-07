LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 406,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,358. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 497,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LivaNova by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 405,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LivaNova by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,037,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

