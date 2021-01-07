Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $261.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $264.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

