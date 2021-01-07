Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 30.7% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $5,337.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00427191 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.47 or 0.96922028 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,971,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.