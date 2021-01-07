Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.98 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $173.54 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007516 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,878,451 coins and its circulating supply is 126,869,162 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

