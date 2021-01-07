Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $146,460.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

