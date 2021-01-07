Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Lindsay stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

