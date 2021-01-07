Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

