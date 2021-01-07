Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

