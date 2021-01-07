Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $12,676,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 52.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

