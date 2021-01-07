LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

