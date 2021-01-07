Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

