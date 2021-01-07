Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $2,290,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,904,643 shares of company stock valued at $34,081,017 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 364,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,173 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

