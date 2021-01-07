LEOcoin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,243.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.89 or 0.03192405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00437410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.01170392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00395329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00187920 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011385 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

