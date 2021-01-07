Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:LGI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

