Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.
NYSE:LGI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
