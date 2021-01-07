Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.AX) (ASX:LAM) Insider John Booth Purchases 150,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.AX) (ASX:LAM) insider John Booth bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.AX) Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

