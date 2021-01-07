Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $15.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.34 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $59.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,489. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

