Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,578. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

