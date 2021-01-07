Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $5.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60. Lam Research posted earnings of $4.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $23.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $496.49 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

