Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LKFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

