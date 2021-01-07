Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 51 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 51 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 51.67.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

