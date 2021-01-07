Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 49.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 49.70 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 51.57.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

