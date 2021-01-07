L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after buying an additional 233,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.