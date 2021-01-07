L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.11.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
LHX opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.