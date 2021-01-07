L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. L Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

L Brands stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

