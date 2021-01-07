L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 249,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,001. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

