KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Robert J. Balog Sells 3,159 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,844.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

