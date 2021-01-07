Kuverit (KUV) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 116.2% against the dollar. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $323,769.24 and approximately $204.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,108,975 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

Kuverit Token Trading

Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

