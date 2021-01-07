Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stephens

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

