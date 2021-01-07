Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) were up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.40. Approximately 1,016,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 804,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after buying an additional 1,270,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 341,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

