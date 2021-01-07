Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.40

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 153451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

