Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Know Labs stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

