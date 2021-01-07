KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

KNOP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 143,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

