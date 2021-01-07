Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.68

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €111.68 ($131.39) and last traded at €112.74 ($132.64), with a volume of 124111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €110.92 ($130.49).

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.73 ($125.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.53.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

