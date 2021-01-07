Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $11,922.54 and $77.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00284566 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

