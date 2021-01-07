KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 111,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.