Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post $485.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $655.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

