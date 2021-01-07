Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 12th. Kinnate Biopharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

KNTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.