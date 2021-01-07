Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

