Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Up 6.9%

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.89. 357,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 298,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

KIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

