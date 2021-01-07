Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

KMI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

