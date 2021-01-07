Kin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $502,129.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $86.96 million and approximately $502,129.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

