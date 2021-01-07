Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 4,790,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,237,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

