Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

KMB traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.60. 1,955,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

