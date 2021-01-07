Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 197,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 138,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65.

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.